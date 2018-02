Feb 22 (Reuters) - Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc :

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.43

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.43

* DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $37.8 MILLION VERSUS $40.0 MILLION