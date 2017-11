Nov 27 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING - ‍ON NOV 20, CFO KELLY YOUNGBLOOD NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN

* DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC SAYS IT IS CONDUCTING A SEARCH FOR YOUNGBLOOD‘S REPLACEMENT​

* DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC- ‍ON NOV 20, APPOINTED SCOTT KORNBLAU, VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER, TO SERVE AS ACTING CFO