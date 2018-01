Jan 24 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc:

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY LAUNCHES $250 MILLION TACK-ON OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY - PROPOSES TO OFFER $250 MILLION OF ITS 5.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* DIAMONDBACK - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​