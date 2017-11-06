BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.74

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $301 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.4 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33

* Diamondback Energy Inc says ‍narrowing full year 2017 CapEx guidance to $850 - $900 million from $800 - $950 million previously​