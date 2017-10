BRIEF-DiamondRock Hospitality reports second quarter 2017 results

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co qtrly ‍comparable RevPAR was $203.21, a 2.0 percent increase from comparable period of 2016​

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co - ‍company expects to spend between $110 million and $120 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2017​

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co sees FY2017 comparable RevPAR growth 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent​

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co sees ‍2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.97 per share to $1.01 per share​

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co - expects about 25 percent to 26 percent of its FY2017 adjusted EBITDA and 24.5 percent to 25.5 percent of its FY2017 adjusted FFO to be earned during Q3 2017​