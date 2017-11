Oct 31 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc board has determined to effect reverse stock split of the co’s common shares, par value $0.01 per share, at ratio of 1-for-7‍​

* Diana Containerships -co's common stock will begin trading on split-adjusted basis on NASDAQ global select market, as of opening of trading on or around Nov. 2 Source text (bit.ly/2xG9XZj) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)