Nov 17 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue $6.7 million

* Diana Containerships Inc - ‍reported a net loss of $8.7 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to a net loss of $126.8 million for same period of 2016​