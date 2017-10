Oct 12 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Press release - Diana Shipping Inc. announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Melite

* Diana Shipping Inc - deal for ‍sale price of approximately US$2.52 million before commissions​

* Diana Shipping Inc - ‍upon completion of sale, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 50 dry bulk vessels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: