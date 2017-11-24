FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 24, 2017 / 2:37 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine

* Time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine is expected to commence on December 1, 2017​

* Gross charter rate under contract is $13,250/day minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of 21 months to 24 months

* SwissMarine services ​employment is expected to generate about $8.35 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.