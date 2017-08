Aug 3 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA:

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 33.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 161.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 141.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* KEEPS UNCHANGED THE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ON REVENUES AND REVISES UPWARDS THE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ON EBITDA FOR 2017

* SEES FY 2017 EBITDA GROWTH EQUAL TO ABOUT +13% AT CER (CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE) COMPARED WITH 2016 (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE: GROWTH EQUAL TO ABOUT +11% AT CER) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)