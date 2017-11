BRIEF-DIC Asset ‍9mth FFO up at EUR 48.1 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG: STRONG THIRD QUARTER WITH 30-PERCENT GROWTH IN FFO

* 9MTH PROFIT FOR PERIOD SURGED BY 48 PERCENT TO EUR 33.4 MILLION YEAR ON YEAR (9M 2016: EUR 22.5 MILLION)​

* ‍9MTH FFO EQUALLED EUR 48.1 MILLION, WHICH IMPLIES A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE BY 30 PERCENT​

* ‍EUR 85.7 MILLION GROSS RENTAL INCOME IN 9MTH; LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH 1.1 PERCENT​

* ‍REAFFIRMED FORECAST OF OPERATING TARGETS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND PLANNED FOR 2017​

* FOR 2017TARGETS A ONE-OFF SPECIAL DIVIDEND IN AMOUNT OF AT LEAST 20 CENTS PER SHARE​