Feb 9 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED INCOME MORE THAN DOUBLED AT EUR 64.4 MILLION

* FY SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN FFO TO EUR 60.2 MILLION (+28%), FFO PER SHARE AT EUR 0.88

* FORECAST FOR 2018: FFO GROWS TO EUR 62-64 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL INCLUDING SPECIAL DIVIDEND: EUR 0.64PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)