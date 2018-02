Feb 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp:

* DIDI AND SOFTBANK ESTABLISH PARTNERSHIP IN JAPAN TO PROVIDE PLATFORM SERVICES FOR TAXI INDUSTRY‍​

* SOFTBANK - DIDI AND SOFTBANK ALSO PLAN TO SET UP A JOINT VENTURE IN JAPAN‍​

* SOFTBANK-PARTNERSHIP WILL UTILIZE DIDI’S AI TECHNOLOGIES TO BUILD RIDE-HAILING PLATFORMS TO ENHANCE EFFICIENCY FOR BOTH TAXI OPERATORS AND DRIVERS Further company coverage: