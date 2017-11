Oct 31 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - ‍effective as of Jan. 1, 2018, Gary G. Greenfield, will become chairman of board of directors - SEC filing

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc- ‍Henry Wallace will at that time step down from his role as chairman and will remain a member of board of directors​