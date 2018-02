BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf Q4 Loss Per Share $1.43

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP REVENUE INCREASED 0.5% TO $1.2 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.43

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDED A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH THE NEW U.S. TAX LAW

* COMPANY INTRODUCES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* SEE FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $4.5 BILLION - $4.7 BILLION

* SEES 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.80 TO $0.50

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.30

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35, REVENUE VIEW $1.21 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $4.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: