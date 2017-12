Dec 12 (Reuters) - D‘IETEREN SA:

* D‘IETEREN AUTO NOW AIMS AT AN AVERAGE OF 2-3% SALES GROWTH FOR NEXT 5 YEARS.

* ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TARGET FOR D‘IETEREN AUTO INCLUDING CORPORATE HAS BEEN UPPED FROM 2.5% TO >3% FOR NEXT 5 YRS

* D‘IETEREN AUTO PRE-TAX ROCE TARGET HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM 15% TO 20% FOR NEXT 5 YEARS

* D'IETEREN AUTO YEAR-TO-DATE SALES AT END OF OCTOBER WERE UP 5.9% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.