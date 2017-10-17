BRIEF-Diffusion Pharma gets FDA protocol guidance for phase 3 trial with TSC

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals receives final FDA protocol guidance for phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme

* Has responded to all outstanding points raised by FDA, plans to begin trial under protocol agreed to by FDA by end of 2017​

* Trial to compare survival at 2 yrs of patients receiving TSC concurrent with chemo, radiation with patients receiving SOC alone​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: