Dec 27 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH TSC IN GLIOBLASTOMA MULTIFORME

* DIFFUSION PHARMA - PROJECTS ENROLLMENT WILL BE COMPLETED BY EARLY 2019, WITH INTERIM SAFETY, EFFICACY DATA POSSIBLE IN 2020, TRIAL COMPLETION IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: