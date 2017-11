Nov 13 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly net income per diluted share $0.20‍​

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍remain on track to begin enrolling patients by end of 2017 for tsc glioblastoma phase 3 pivotal study​

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍awaiting confirmation from Nasdaq that co demonstrated compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing​