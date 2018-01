Jan 22 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc:

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES ACCELERATED CONCEPTS, INC.

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR DIGI​

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL - DEAL FOR UPFRONT CASH OF ABOUT $17 MILLION WITH POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE EARN-OUT CONSIDERATION BASED ON TOP LINE PERFORMANCE​