BRIEF-Digi International posts Q4 earnings $0.16/shr from continuing operations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc

* Digi International reports fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $45.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.7 million

* Sees Q1 2018 loss per share $0.02 to $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.28 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $200 million to $212 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $44 million to $47 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: