BRIEF-Digia Q4 Operating Profit At EUR ‍1.1​ Million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - DIGIA OYJ:

* REG-DIGIA PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENT BULLETIN 2017: DIGIA‘S GROWTH ACCELERATED - NET SALES UP 18% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍28.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍1.1​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍NET SALES CONTINUES TO INCREASE AND OPERATING PROFIT IMPROVES SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO 2017​

‍PROPOSES PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE (EUR 0.08 IN 2016)​