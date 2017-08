June 22 (Reuters) - DIGIA OYJ:

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21​

* ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF OFFERING, A TOTAL OF 6,812,484 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR

* TOTAL OF 6,812,484 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR IN OFFERING, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 114.5 PERCENT OF 5,948,078 NEW SHARES OFFERED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)