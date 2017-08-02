FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security, related PKI solutions
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security, related PKI solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security and related PKI solutions

* Symantec Corp says under terms of agreement, Symantec will receive approximately $950 million in upfront cash proceeds

* Symantec Corp - ‍transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Symantec board of directors, is expected to be completed in Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Symantec Corp- ‍Symantec will receive approximately a 30 percent stake in common stock equity of Digicert business at closing of transaction​

* Symantec Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by Symantec board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.