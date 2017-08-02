FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security, related PKI solutions
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security, related PKI solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Digicert to acquire Symantec’s website security and related PKI solutions

* Symantec Corp says under terms of agreement, Symantec will receive approximately $950 million in upfront cash proceeds

* Symantec Corp - ‍transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Symantec board of directors, is expected to be completed in Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Symantec Corp- ‍Symantec will receive approximately a 30 percent stake in common stock equity of Digicert business at closing of transaction​

* Symantec Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by Symantec board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

