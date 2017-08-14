FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Digiliti Money provides corporate update
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 14, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Digiliti Money provides corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Digiliti Money Group Inc

* Digiliti Money provides corporate update

* Digiliti Money - initiated internal investigation regarding information indicating co may need to restate previously reported financial results​

* Digiliti Money - ‍anticipate filing extension with SEC for filing of quarterly report on form 10-Q for three months ended June 30​

* Digiliti Money - financial statements for year ended December 31, interim review by accounting firm for period ended March 31 should not be ‍relied upon

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - ‍believe obtaining financing to fund its immediate cash needs is no longer certain​

* Digiliti Money - reviewing options to restructure co including potential sale of company or potentially filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.