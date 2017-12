Dec 27 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* DIGIRAD ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS MDSS SERVICE CONTRACTS TO PHILIPS NORTH AMERICA

* DIGIRAD CORP - TOTAL CONSIDERATION UNDER AGREEMENT IS $8 MILLION.

* DIGIRAD - EXPECTS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT WITH COMERICA

* DIGIRAD - CO, PHILIPS TO EXTEND CONSOLIDATED SERVICE AGREEMENT THROUGH JAN. 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: