a month ago
BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank
#Bonds News
June 23, 2017 / 4:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp

* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank

* Digirad corp says closed a new revolving credit agreement with comerica bank

* Digirad corp says in conjunction with closing, company also announced termination and payoff of its previous credit facility with wells fargo

* Digirad corp says new comerica revolving credit agreement has an overall interest rate of libor plus 2.35%

* Digirad corp - ‍revolving credit agreement is a five-year revolving credit facility, with a maximum credit amount of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

