Feb 23 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 REVENUE $30.9 MILLION VERSUS $31.1 MILLION