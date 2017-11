BRIEF-Digirad reports Q3 loss per share of $0.44

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp

* Digirad Corporation reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 loss per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue $28.6 million versus $31.1 million

* Digirad Corp - sees ‍2017 revenues of approximately $115 million to $120 million​

* Digirad Corp - sees ‍2017 adjusted net income per diluted share of between $0.08 and $0.10​

* Digirad Corp - sees ‍2017 free cash flow of between $5 million and $6 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: