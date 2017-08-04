BRIEF-Digital Power announces formation of Coolisys Technologies Inc

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corporation issues end of month investor update

* Announced formation of Coolisys Technologies Inc, a newly-formed technology-centric holding company

* Digital Power Corp - ‍company's subsidiaries of digital power limited and microphase corporation will be realigned as subsidiaries of Coolisys​

* Digital Power Corp - ‍stated that since June 30, it has been able to maintain its customer order backlog at $65 million