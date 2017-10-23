FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan
October 23, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp

* Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announce joint venture in Japan

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍Has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to provide data centre solutions in Japan​

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍Joint venture will operate under name MC Digital Realty​

* Digital Realty - ‍Mitsubishi will contribute 2 data centre facilities in Tokyo, while co will contribute data centre development project in Osaka​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
