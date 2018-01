Jan 8 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* DIGITAL REALTY EXPECTS TO DELIVER 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF $6.45-$6.60​

* DIGITAL REALTY PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 OUTLOOK AND SCHEDULES 4Q17 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL REVENUE $3.0 - $3.2 BILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS / SHARE (NAREIT-DEFINED) $6.40 - $6.50​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.54 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S