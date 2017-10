Oct 5 (Reuters) - Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd

* DigitalGlobe announces planned departure of CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr following successful closing of merger with MDA

* Digitalglobe Inc - ‍Tarr will serve as an advisor to Maxar Technologies through at least January 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)