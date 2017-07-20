FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Digitalglobe Q2 revenue $225.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc

* Digitalglobe reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $225.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $875 million

* Digitalglobe Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $385 million to $400 million

* Digitalglobe Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

