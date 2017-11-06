FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digitalist directed share issue for payment of the remaining purchase price of acquisition of Cresense
November 6, 2017 / 5:29 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Digitalist directed share issue for payment of the remaining purchase price of acquisition of Cresense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Digitalist Group Plc-

* According to agreement of the acquisition, sellers have been entitled to an additional purchase price totalling a maximum of EUR 380,000

* Board decided on directed share issue in which 1,846,164 new Digitalist Group Plc shares will be issued for subscription by sellers

* The amount of additional purchase price determined in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement is altogether about EUR 206,770

* Subscription price determined in accordance with purchase agreement for the consideration shares is about EUR 0.112 per consideration earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
