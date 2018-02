Feb 27 (Reuters) - DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ:

* REG-DIGITALIST GROUP PLC BECOMES THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE PARTNER FOR CITY CRUISES PLC

* ‍AGREEMENT WILL REMAIN IN FORCE UNTIL YEAR 2024.​

‍EXTENDED ITS PROVISION OF SERVICES TO CITY CRUISES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY​