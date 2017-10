Sept 27 (Reuters) - DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ

* ‍DECIDED ON A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE IN WHICH A MAXIMUM TOTAL OF 12,500,000 NEW SHARES ARE ISSUED TO BE SUBSCRIBED FOR BY TREMOKO OY AB​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SHARES ISSUED IN SHARE ISSUE IS EUR 0.12​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)