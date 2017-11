Nov 27 (Reuters) - DIGITOUCH SPA:

* SEES BY 2020 INCREASE IN TURNOVER TO ABOUT EUR 52-53 MLN‍​

* SEES BY 2020 INCREASE IN EBITDA TO ABOUT EUR 8.1-8.4 MILLION

* SEES 2017 TURNOVER AT ABOUT EUR 27-28 MILLION

* SEES 2017 EBITDA AT ABOUT EUR 4.3-4.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)