BRIEF-Dignity Expects ‍Substantially Lower Profits In 2018​

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc:

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 29 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍BOARD TAKING DECISIVE ACTION ON FUNERAL PRICING STRATEGY

* ‍BOARD BELIEVES THAT RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDING 28 DECEMBER 2018 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW MARKET‘S CURRENT EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP‘S SIMPLE FUNERAL TO BE REDUCED BY AVERAGE OF ABOUT 25 PERCENT; WILL ALSO BE PRICE FREEZE FOR TRADITIONAL FUNERALS IN MAJORITY OF LOCATIONS​

* SEES ‍SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER PROFITS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: