March 1 (Reuters) - Dillard’s Inc:

* DILLARD’S, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND $0.10 CASH DIVIDEND

* DILLARD’S INC - ‍BOARD APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZING COMPANY TO REPURCHASE UP TO $500 MILLION OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: