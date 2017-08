June 8 (Reuters) - Dime Community Bancshares Inc:

* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. announces the pricing of $115 million subordinated debt offering

* Dime Community Bancshares - priced public offering of $115 million aggregate principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 15, 2027

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc - notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 4.50 pct per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: