FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics says co's board determined proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to "superior proposal"​
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics says co's board determined proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to "superior proposal"​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc

* Dimension Therapeutics - ‍Dimension board determines proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to “superior proposal”​

* Dimension Therapeutics -‍co’s board has not determined ultragenyx’s proposal in fact constitutes superior proposal under existing deal with Regenxbio​

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - board has not changed its recommendation in support of merger with Regenxbio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.