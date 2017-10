Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc:

* Dimension Therapeutics says on termination of merger with Ultragenyx co will be required to pay Ultragenyx a termination fee of $2.9 million-SEC filing

* Dimension Therapeutics-co to reimburse Ultragenyx for $2.9 million fee paid by Ultragenyx on behalf of dimension for termination of Regenxbio deal Source text: (bit.ly/2xZwnrr) Further company coverage: