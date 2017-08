June 30 (Reuters) - Dingyi Group Investment Ltd

* FY revenue hk$54.1 million versus hk$40.7 million

* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017

* Loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$470.3 million versus loss of HK$510.9 million