Jan 30 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc:

* ‍DIPLOMA PLC (“ COMPANY”) IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT RICHARD INGRAM WILL JOIN BOARD ON 23 APRIL 2018 AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (“CEO”) DESIGNATE.

* AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, CURRENT CEO BRUCE THOMPSON WILL RETIRE AT THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)