Jan 5 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* - EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO BE NEAR MIDDLE OF PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED RANGE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95, REVENUE VIEW $5.38 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DIPLOMAT REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE, PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 20 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.3 BILLION TO $5.6 BILLION

* - IN 2018, EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $164 TO $170 MILLION