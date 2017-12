BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance Completes Capital Management Exercises​

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT EXERCISES​

* ‍TENDER OFFER RESULTED IN REPURCHASE OF £250M NOMINAL OF TIER 2 DEBT AT A VALUE OF C.£327M BEFORE ACCRUED INTEREST​

* ‍REMAINING £250M (NOMINAL) HAS A FIRST CALL DATE OF 27 APRIL 2022​

* ‍NET RESULT OF THESE TRANSACTIONS WILL BE AN IFRS POST-TAX CHARGE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF CIRCA £53M​

* ‍PRE-TAX CHARGE WILL BE TAKEN PRIMARILY THROUGH ‘FINANCE COSTS’ LINE OF GROUP INCOME STATEMENT​

* ‍TRANSACTIONS BENEFIT SOLVENCY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT COVERAGE RATIO BY CIRCA 2PPT

* THERE WILL BE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S DIVIDEND CAPACITY AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTIONS​