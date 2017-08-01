BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 38.8 percent to 6.8 pence per share

* Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term.

* Strong h1 results, rebasing dividend and refreshing targets

* Direct line - reiterate current financial targets for 2017: combined operating ratio in range of 93% to 95% and investment income yield at 2.4%

* Management targets maintaining a 93% to 95% combined operating ratio over medium term, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: