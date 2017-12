Dec 20 (Reuters) - Schroder Uk Mid Cap Fund Plc:

* ‍DIRECTORS OF SCHRODER UK MID CAP FUND PLC HAVE RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.00 PENCE (NET) PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍THIS FINAL DIVIDEND BRINGS TOTAL DIVIDENDS FOR YEAR TO 13.10 PENCE PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)